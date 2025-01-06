CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The Australian dollar rose to a 2-week high of 0.9001 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing value of 0.8974.Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to 1-week highs of 0.6240 and 98.30 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6212 and 97.70, respectively.The aussie edged up to 1.6523 against the euro, from Friday's closing value of 1.6583.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.91 against the loonie, 0.64 against the greenback, 99.00 against the yen and 1.63 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX