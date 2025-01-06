CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The NZ dollar rose to a 6-day high of 0.5635 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-week high of 88.76 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.5611 and 88.24, respectively.The kiwi advanced to a 4-day high of 1.8300 against the euro, from last week's closing value of 1.8355.Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi climbed to a 4-day high of 1.1065 from a recent low of 1.1086.If the kiwi extends uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.58 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen, 1.81 against the euro and 1.09 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX