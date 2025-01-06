Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2025
WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
02.01.25
13:03 Uhr
06.01.2025 07:10 Uhr
TGS ASA: TGS Announces Dawson III 3D Seismic Survey in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin

Field recording has just completed, with Fast Track data expected in the first quarter of 2025 and final delivery in the second quarter of 2025. The project utilizes advanced imaging technologies, including multi-survey merging, harmonic noise reduction for slip sweep acquisition and OVT 5D interpretation, which enables precise subsurface imaging and valuable insights for operators developing Montney resources.

"The Dawson Phase III 3D survey marks an important step as our first new multi-client seismic project in British Columbia since 2019," said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS. "Through the application of modern seismic imaging techniques and close collaboration with First Nations to minimize environmental impact, we continue our commitment in delivering high-quality, industry-leading data that supports informed decision-making in one of Canada's most active formations."

The Dawson Phase III 3D seismic survey, supported by industry funding, will be integrated with existing TGS' data to offer an expanded dataset for enhanced subsurface understanding in the region. The project incorporates 291 wells and 191 LAS logs, further refining the dataset and offering valuable insights for operators in Montney Formation.


For more information, visit TGS.comor contact:

Bård Stenberg
VP IR & Communication
Mobile: +47 992 45 235
investor@tgs.com

About TGS
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com).

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.


