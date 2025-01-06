OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The Canadian dollar rose to a 4-day high of 109.63 against the yen, from Friday's closing value of 108.85.Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged up to 1.4844 and 1.4388 from last week's closing quotes of 1.4892 and 1.4447, respectively.If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 111.00 against the yen, 1.45 against the euro and 1.41 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX