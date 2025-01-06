Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces 2024 Highlights

Genflow Biosciences Plc

A Look Back at an Exciting 2024

2024 has been an incredible year for Genflow as we advance our mission to develop novel therapeutics that promote a longer, healthier life.

Our focus on the SIRT6 gene and its potential to slow aging and delay age-related diseases has seen significant progress. This year, we've strengthened our leadership by collaborating with world-class researchers and laboratories, with generous support from the Belgian Government that has been instrumental in advancing our work.

Program Highlights

Throughout the year, our programs made significant strides, including:

MASH (GF-1002): We are advancing to the pre-IND phase of our preclinical development and have partnered with Exothera SA for GMP manufacturing of the clinical lot. Exothera, a specialized CDMO, provides end-to-end GMP manufacturing services for viral vectors, RNA therapeutics and vaccines, with state-of-the-art facilities in Belgium and the US.

Leveraging these innovative technologies and expertise, we are positioned to fast-track our progress and initiate the first proof-of-concept study of our gene therapy in patients with MASH. This milestone is a critical achievement for the Company, signaling our readiness to transition into clinical trials and showcasing the maturity and scalability of our therapeutic platform. Prior to commencing GMP manufacturing, we will ensure full regulatory compliance to reinforce confidence in our program among potential partners, investors, and regulatory agencies.

Werner Syndrome (GF-1003): We have developed a proprietary liver organoid derived from human cells of patients with Werner syndrome. Organoids are miniature, three-dimensional tissue models (grown in the lab) that mimic the structure and function of real organs.

Compared to using animal models, organoids offer several advantages: they are derived from human cells from patients affected with the disease, providing more accurate insights into human-specific biology; they reduce reliance on animals in research; and they allow for personalized disease modeling and drug testing tailored to individual patients.

Dog Aging (GF-1004): We are initiating a life extension clinical trial for aging dogs in collaboration with our contract research partner, Syngene. This six-month study will assess the potential of a veterinary version of our gene therapy to extend both the health span and lifespan of dogs. We expect to complete the full analysis of the trial by the end of 2025. Based on the outcomes, we may explore partnership opportunities or licensing agreements with veterinary specialty pharmaceutical companies.

Sarcopenia (GF-1005): We are making steady progress with our project aimed at addressing mitochondrial dysfunction observed in sarcopenia. This work focuses on restoring mitochondrial health as a key factor in combating the condition. The loading of myoblast progenitors with centSIRT6 is currently underway in collaboration with our partner, Université libre de Bruxelles (ULB). We are optimistic that these efforts will pave the way for innovative solutions to improve muscle health and combat sarcopenia effectively.

Looking Ahead

As we prepare for 2025, we are energized by the progress we've made and the opportunities ahead. Our commitment to tackling aging as a fundamental risk factor for chronic diseases remains steadfast. With continued collaboration and innovation, we are confident we will achieve great things in the coming year.

Thank you all for your trust and support on this journey. Our stakeholders' belief in what we're working towards means the world to us and we can't wait to share more exciting updates in the months to come!

Dr Eric Leire

CEO

Genflow Biosciences Plc.



