BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK and flash inflation from Germany are the top economic news due on Monday.At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's services PMI survey results. The services index is forecast to rise to 54.1 in December from 53.1 in November.At 3.45 am ET, services PMI survey results are due from Italy. Economists expect the services index to improve to 50.0 in December from 49.2 in the previous month.At 3.50 am ET, France's final composite PMI data is due. The composite index is expected to climb to 46.7 in December, as initially estimated, from 45.9 in the prior month.At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final composite PMI data is due. The composite index is seen at 47.8 in December, unchanged from the flash estimate and up from 47.2 in November.At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue euro area composite PMI data. Economists forecast the composite PMI to rise to 49.5 in December from 48.3 in November.At 4.30 am ET, UK final services PMI data is due. The services index is expected to improve to 51.4 in December, in line with preliminary estimate, from 50.8 a month ago.In the meantime, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The investor sentiment index is expected to fall to -17.7 in January from -17.5 in the previous month.At 8.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's flash inflation data. Economists expect consumer price inflation to rise to 2.4 percent in December from 2.2 percent in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX