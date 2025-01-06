Govee Moments Limited: Govee Announces New Lighting Technology for Elevated Living Experiences at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, a global leader in smart ambient lighting, showcase its latest innovations at CES 2025 , booth 51916, Venetian Expo. Under the theme "Bring Color to Daily Life," Govee aims to create personalized and immersive lighting experiences that foster connections with users on both practical and emotional levels, making everyday moments brighter and more enjoyable.

Creative Lighting For Personalized Space:

Govee's Gaming Pixel Light: Delivers a richer pixel art experience with more precise, vibrant displays, empowering users to unlock their creativity through enhanced AI Lighting bot technology and DIY personalized features.

Govee Mini Panel Lights: Offer unparalleled customization with a compact design and vibrant RGBIC colors. The built-in MCU chip simplifies setup and allows for push-type connections of up to 120 panels for limitless creative freedom.

Govee Table Lamp 2 Pro x Sound by JBL: Combines Govee's RGBICWW lighting with JBL's sound for an immersive audio-visual experience. The portable and rechargeable lamp offers flexibility to enjoy the ultimate light and sound experience anywhere in your home.

Bring Color to Daily Life with Govee's New Ambient Lighting Innovations

Lighting is essential to daily life, shaping everything from productivity to personal expression. Besides white lighting for daily living, colored lighting is important for setting vibes and moods, making at-home entertainment more enjoyable.

Indoor Lighting : Govee Uplighter Floor Lamp, Strip Light with Skyline Kit, Ceiling Light Pro and dining lamps for curated atmospheres.

Outdoor Lighting: Outdoor Lamp Post Lights, Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light, Outdoor Pathway Lights 2 and more, provides flexible, stylish, and captivating lighting for exterior spaces.

Personalized Light Show: Govee DreamView allows users to effortlessly customize light shows to suit their moods and preferences.

Industry Leading AI Lighting and Matter Integration

Govee is revolutionizing lighting experiences with the Govee AI Lighting Bot, an advanced AI-powered system that enables users to create highly personalized lighting effects. Featuring a self-trained large-scale model with 12 billion parameters and an innovative color-tuning algorithm, it delivers exceptional accuracy and dynamic AI lighting effects, perfect for both linear and surface lighting. With a user-friendly interface and the ability to quickly generate and customizable AI lighting effects in just one second, the AI Lighting Bot offers unparalleled creative flexibility. More Govee products now support the Matter standard, enabling effortless integration with major smart home systems.

About Govee

Govee has been revolutionizing the smart living experience since 2017, with innovative, efficient, and hassle-free ambient lighting solutions for the entire home. From living spaces and gaming setups to outdoor areas and beyond, Govee smart lighting is not just visually stunning, but transforms everyday moments into personalized and engaging lighting experiences. Embracing the idea that "Lights Can Be Fun," Govee is committed to bringing vibrant ambient lighting to every corner of the home, to fostering connections with users on both practical and emotional levels, and to making everyday moments brighter and more enjoyable.

