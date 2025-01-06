Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Bevorstehende News könnten diesen Kupfer-Explorer ins große Rampenlicht katapultieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 06 January 2025 its issued capital comprised 86,121,864 ordinary shares of £0.05 each, excluding 17,088,000 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 86,121,864 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 1098

06 January 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.