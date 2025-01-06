FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 14 November 2024, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
03 January 2025
Number of ordinary shares purchased
78,821
Weighted average price paid (p)
161.75
Highest price paid (p)
162.20
Lowest price paid (p)
160.60
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 143,068,979 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 607,626,036. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 03 January 2025 is 607,626,036. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Contacts at FirstGroup
Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price
(pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
161.40
1,282
BATE
161.97
10,185
CHIX
161.72
67,354
Aquis
-
-
Individual Transactions
Transaction Date
Transaction Time
Volume
Price
Platform
03/01/2025
14:42:53
807
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
14:42:53
600
162.20
BATE
03/01/2025
14:42:53
247
162.20
BATE
03/01/2025
14:42:53
1528
162.20
BATE
03/01/2025
14:42:53
1518
162.20
BATE
03/01/2025
14:42:53
1927
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:12:01
409
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:12:01
347
162.20
BATE
03/01/2025
15:12:01
786
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:12:01
88
162.20
BATE
03/01/2025
15:12:01
53
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:12:01
882
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:12:01
1287
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:15:13
208
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:15:13
205
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:56:37
438
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:56:37
443
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:56:37
433
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:56:37
437
162.20
BATE
03/01/2025
15:56:37
17
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:56:37
864
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
16:02:01
9
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
16:02:01
2580
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
16:02:01
1662
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
16:04:22
357
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
16:04:22
116
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
16:04:22
110
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
16:04:23
96
162.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
14:46:37
412
162.10
BATE
03/01/2025
15:15:56
424
162.10
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:15:56
414
162.10
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:15:56
416
162.10
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:15:56
3080
162.10
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:15:56
427
162.10
BATE
03/01/2025
15:17:48
100
162.10
BATE
03/01/2025
15:17:48
322
162.10
BATE
03/01/2025
15:17:48
143
162.10
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:17:48
314
162.10
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:18:08
427
162.10
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:18:40
693
162.10
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:56:42
1204
162.10
CHIX
03/01/2025
16:02:01
417
162.10
BATE
03/01/2025
16:02:01
271
162.10
CHIX
03/01/2025
16:02:01
237
162.10
CHIX
03/01/2025
16:02:01
235
162.10
CHIX
03/01/2025
16:02:01
444
162.10
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:02:16
1887
162.00
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:02:16
261
162.00
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:02:16
362
162.00
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:02:16
274
162.00
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:02:16
650
162.00
BATE
03/01/2025
15:02:16
100
162.00
BATE
03/01/2025
15:02:16
223
162.00
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:02:16
877
162.00
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:02:16
893
162.00
CHIX
03/01/2025
15:02:16
25
162.00
BATE
03/01/2025
15:02:16
38
162.00
BATE
03/01/2025
16:02:04
353
162.00
CHIX
03/01/2025
16:02:04
149
162.00
CHIX
03/01/2025
11:16:48
828
161.80
CHIX
03/01/2025
11:20:05
600
161.80
CHIX
03/01/2025
11:20:05
77
161.80
CHIX
03/01/2025
11:20:05
500
161.80
CHIX
03/01/2025
11:20:06
273
161.80
CHIX
03/01/2025
11:20:06
681
161.80
CHIX
03/01/2025
11:20:41
27
161.70
CHIX
03/01/2025
11:20:56
805
161.70
CHIX
03/01/2025
11:15:49
10901
161.60
CHIX
03/01/2025
11:15:49
1708
161.60
BATE
03/01/2025
09:21:38
845
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
10:00:31
399
161.40
BATE
03/01/2025
10:00:31
201
161.40
BATE
03/01/2025
10:00:31
445
161.40
BATE
03/01/2025
10:00:31
354
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
10:00:31
176
161.40
BATE
03/01/2025
10:00:31
200
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
10:00:31
256
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
10:00:31
142
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
10:00:31
706
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
10:00:31
337
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
10:00:31
448
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
10:00:34
782
161.40
XLON
03/01/2025
10:00:34
500
161.40
XLON
03/01/2025
10:00:42
72
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
10:00:42
284
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
10:01:31
585
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
10:01:31
4930
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
11:00:44
3866
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
11:00:45
600
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
11:00:45
224
161.40
CHIX
03/01/2025
09:21:38
830
161.30
CHIX
03/01/2025
09:21:38
805
161.30
CHIX
03/01/2025
09:21:38
609
161.30
CHIX
03/01/2025
09:21:38
547
161.30
CHIX
03/01/2025
09:21:38
7533
161.30
CHIX
03/01/2025
10:05:34
200
161.20
CHIX
03/01/2025
08:39:49
441
160.80
CHIX
03/01/2025
08:39:49
27
160.80
CHIX
03/01/2025
09:01:42
206
160.70
CHIX
03/01/2025
08:41:25
345
160.60
CHIX