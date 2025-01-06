Anzeige
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 14 November 2024, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

03 January 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased

78,821

Weighted average price paid (p)

161.75

Highest price paid (p)

162.20

Lowest price paid (p)

160.60

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 143,068,979 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 607,626,036. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 03 January 2025 is 607,626,036. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations

David Blizzard, Company Secretary

companysecretariat@firstgroup.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price

(pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

161.40

1,282

BATE

161.97

10,185

CHIX

161.72

67,354

Aquis

-

-

Individual Transactions

Transaction Date

Transaction Time

Volume

Price

Platform

03/01/2025

14:42:53

807

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

14:42:53

600

162.20

BATE

03/01/2025

14:42:53

247

162.20

BATE

03/01/2025

14:42:53

1528

162.20

BATE

03/01/2025

14:42:53

1518

162.20

BATE

03/01/2025

14:42:53

1927

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:12:01

409

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:12:01

347

162.20

BATE

03/01/2025

15:12:01

786

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:12:01

88

162.20

BATE

03/01/2025

15:12:01

53

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:12:01

882

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:12:01

1287

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:15:13

208

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:15:13

205

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:56:37

438

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:56:37

443

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:56:37

433

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:56:37

437

162.20

BATE

03/01/2025

15:56:37

17

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:56:37

864

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

16:02:01

9

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

16:02:01

2580

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

16:02:01

1662

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

16:04:22

357

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

16:04:22

116

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

16:04:22

110

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

16:04:23

96

162.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

14:46:37

412

162.10

BATE

03/01/2025

15:15:56

424

162.10

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:15:56

414

162.10

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:15:56

416

162.10

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:15:56

3080

162.10

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:15:56

427

162.10

BATE

03/01/2025

15:17:48

100

162.10

BATE

03/01/2025

15:17:48

322

162.10

BATE

03/01/2025

15:17:48

143

162.10

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:17:48

314

162.10

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:18:08

427

162.10

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:18:40

693

162.10

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:56:42

1204

162.10

CHIX

03/01/2025

16:02:01

417

162.10

BATE

03/01/2025

16:02:01

271

162.10

CHIX

03/01/2025

16:02:01

237

162.10

CHIX

03/01/2025

16:02:01

235

162.10

CHIX

03/01/2025

16:02:01

444

162.10

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:02:16

1887

162.00

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:02:16

261

162.00

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:02:16

362

162.00

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:02:16

274

162.00

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:02:16

650

162.00

BATE

03/01/2025

15:02:16

100

162.00

BATE

03/01/2025

15:02:16

223

162.00

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:02:16

877

162.00

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:02:16

893

162.00

CHIX

03/01/2025

15:02:16

25

162.00

BATE

03/01/2025

15:02:16

38

162.00

BATE

03/01/2025

16:02:04

353

162.00

CHIX

03/01/2025

16:02:04

149

162.00

CHIX

03/01/2025

11:16:48

828

161.80

CHIX

03/01/2025

11:20:05

600

161.80

CHIX

03/01/2025

11:20:05

77

161.80

CHIX

03/01/2025

11:20:05

500

161.80

CHIX

03/01/2025

11:20:06

273

161.80

CHIX

03/01/2025

11:20:06

681

161.80

CHIX

03/01/2025

11:20:41

27

161.70

CHIX

03/01/2025

11:20:56

805

161.70

CHIX

03/01/2025

11:15:49

10901

161.60

CHIX

03/01/2025

11:15:49

1708

161.60

BATE

03/01/2025

09:21:38

845

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

10:00:31

399

161.40

BATE

03/01/2025

10:00:31

201

161.40

BATE

03/01/2025

10:00:31

445

161.40

BATE

03/01/2025

10:00:31

354

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

10:00:31

176

161.40

BATE

03/01/2025

10:00:31

200

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

10:00:31

256

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

10:00:31

142

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

10:00:31

706

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

10:00:31

337

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

10:00:31

448

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

10:00:34

782

161.40

XLON

03/01/2025

10:00:34

500

161.40

XLON

03/01/2025

10:00:42

72

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

10:00:42

284

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

10:01:31

585

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

10:01:31

4930

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

11:00:44

3866

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

11:00:45

600

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

11:00:45

224

161.40

CHIX

03/01/2025

09:21:38

830

161.30

CHIX

03/01/2025

09:21:38

805

161.30

CHIX

03/01/2025

09:21:38

609

161.30

CHIX

03/01/2025

09:21:38

547

161.30

CHIX

03/01/2025

09:21:38

7533

161.30

CHIX

03/01/2025

10:05:34

200

161.20

CHIX

03/01/2025

08:39:49

441

160.80

CHIX

03/01/2025

08:39:49

27

160.80

CHIX

03/01/2025

09:01:42

206

160.70

CHIX

03/01/2025

08:41:25

345

160.60

CHIX


