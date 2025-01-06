BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The yen fell to 4-day lows of 162.81 against the euro and 196.36 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 162.11 and 195.33, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to 4-day lows of 157.83 and 173.56 from last week's closing quotes of 157.27 and 173.09, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 166.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 159.00 against the greenback and 176.00 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX