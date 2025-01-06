BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The U.S. dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.0333 against the euro and 1.2449 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.0308 and 1.2420, respectively.Against the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 0.9091 from last week's closing value of 0.9082.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.05 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound and 0.88 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX