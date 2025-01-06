DJ Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist (PAXJ LN) Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 95.8314 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 151207 CODE: PAXJ LN ISIN: LU1220245556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXJ LN Sequence No.: 368596 EQS News ID: 2061547 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 06, 2025 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)