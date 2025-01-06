Anzeige
DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist (USIX LN) 
Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
06-Jan-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 91.1467 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1405714 
CODE: USIX LN 
ISIN: LU1285959703 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1285959703 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      USIX LN 
Sequence No.:  368600 
EQS News ID:  2061555 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2061555&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2025 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
