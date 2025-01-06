Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
PR Newswire
06.01.2025 10:06 Uhr
CYPFER Collaborates with Hollywood Powerhouse Michael Bay to Fortify Cybersecurity in the Film and Entertainment Industry

Finanznachrichten News

Protecting Intellectual Property and Creative Assets Becomes Paramount in Hollywood

MIAMI, NEW YORK, TORONTO, LONDON, and DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPFER, a global leader in cybersecurity, is thrilled to announce its work with Michael Bay, the iconic filmmaker behind blockbuster franchises like Transformers, Bad Boys, and 13 Hours. Known for redefining modern action cinema, Bay's films have achieved unparalleled success, earning critical acclaim for their stunning visuals and groundbreaking sequences.

This initiative aims to strengthen cybersecurity in the film and entertainment industry, focusing on protecting intellectual property, creative assets, and the digital operations of high-profile productions.

"In today's entertainment landscape, protecting the creative work that powers our films is as critical as the production itself," says Michael Bay. "Cyber threats targeting the film industry are on the rise, and ensuring that scripts, footage, and digital assets remain secure is a top priority."

"The entertainment industry is increasingly targeted by cybercriminals, and securing high-value assets like scripts is vital," says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. "We are proud to support a visionary like Michael Bay and bring our cybersecurity expertise to protect his work and the Hollywood ecosystem."

"The risks in digital filmmaking are greater than ever," Bay adds. "CYPFER's cybersecurity expertise gives me confidence that my work is secure, allowing me to focus on delivering unforgettable stories to audiences worldwide."

"At CYPFER, we're committed to protecting the creative assets that drive industries like film and entertainment," concludes Tobok. "This effort sets a new standard for cybersecurity in Hollywood, ensuring that Michael Bay's groundbreaking work remains secure against evolving threats."

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER's cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER's experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty for all clients on every engagement.

CYPFER's core services include:

  • Ransomware Advisory

  • Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and recovery

  • On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams

  • Digital Forensics to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect sensitive data

  • Global Incident Response Retainer Services guaranteeing priority access to ransomware advisory, incident response, and recovery support for swift resolution

CYPFER has offices in the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and the UAE. The company currently employs around 200 cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand globally and aims to boast a workforce of 300 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

For inquiries, please contact our PR Team at news@cypfer.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cypfer-collaborates-with-hollywood-powerhouse-michael-bay-to-fortify-cybersecurity-in-the-film-and-entertainment-industry-302341287.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
