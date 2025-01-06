DJ Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CATH LN) Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Jan-2025 / 09:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.9425 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2922419 CODE: CATH LN ISIN: LU2216829809 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2216829809 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CATH LN Sequence No.: 368807 EQS News ID: 2061977 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2061977&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2025 03:42 ET (08:42 GMT)