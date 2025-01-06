Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.01.2025 10:24 Uhr
1 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SPIC's annual power output topped 700 TWh, registering a record high

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 24, according to information from SPIC's Department of Operation and Management, the company's annual power output reached 707.2 TWh, an increase of 6.11% year-on-year, of which clean energy contributed 383.2 TWh, accounting for 54%. The annual power output, clean energy power output and the proportion thereof all set records.

Since the beginning of this year, SPIC has stayed committed to its goal of becoming a world-class clean energy enterprise with global competitiveness, and has developed & implemented the "Balanced Growth Strategy," focusing on key industries, projects, and regions. It has oriented its investment towards clean energy as the main driver of growth, and maintained high-level development and investment intensity in clean energy. The group continues to make multiple breakthroughs in nuclear energy and nuclear power projects, while intensifying efforts in offshore wind and solar projects. It remains committed to promoting both new investments and the healthy circulation of existing assets, providing strong momentum to safeguarding energy security and the sustainable & sound development of the economy and society. As of the end of November, SPIC's total installed power capacity had reached 250GW, among which the clean energy capacity stood at 177 GW, accounting for 70.86%. SPIC continues to lead the world in PV capacity, new energy capacity, and clean energy capacity.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spics-annual-power-output-topped-700-twh-registering-a-record-high-302342835.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.