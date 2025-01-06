Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Holding(s) in Company

Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A14XKG | ISIN: GB00BZ0XWD04 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.01.2025 11:48 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BZ0XWD04

Issuer Name

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

First Equity Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Estate of William Black

Rath Dhu Limited

Douglas

Isle of Man

Armstrong Investments Limited

Douglas

Isle of Man

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Nortrust Nominees Limited

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Jan-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

06-Jan-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.962575

0.000000

5.962575

4700000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

6.495401

0.000000

6.495401

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BZ0XWD04

4700000

0

5.962575

0.000000

Sub

Total 8.A

4700000

5.962575%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub

Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub

Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Estate of William Black

First Equity Limited as Investment

Manager of Armstrong Inv Limited

3.805899

0.000000

3.805899%

Estate of William Black

Armstrong Investments Limited

Estate of William Black

First Equity Limited as Investment

Manager of Rath Dhu

2.156676

0.000000

2.156676%

Estate of William Black

Rath Dhu Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

06-Jan-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London


© 2025 PR Newswire
