Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BZ0XWD04
Issuer Name
MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
First Equity Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Estate of William Black
Rath Dhu Limited
Douglas
Isle of Man
Armstrong Investments Limited
Douglas
Isle of Man
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Nortrust Nominees Limited
London
United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
03-Jan-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
06-Jan-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
5.962575
0.000000
5.962575
4700000
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
6.495401
0.000000
6.495401
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BZ0XWD04
4700000
0
5.962575
0.000000
Sub
Total 8.A
4700000
5.962575%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub
Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub
Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Estate of William Black
First Equity Limited as Investment
Manager of Armstrong Inv Limited
3.805899
0.000000
3.805899%
Estate of William Black
Armstrong Investments Limited
Estate of William Black
First Equity Limited as Investment
Manager of Rath Dhu
2.156676
0.000000
2.156676%
Estate of William Black
Rath Dhu Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
06-Jan-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London