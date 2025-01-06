Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

6 January 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 3 January 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £48.205million Including current year income and expenses £48.473million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 254.03p Including current year income and expenses 255.45p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 254.90p Including current year income and expenses 256.19p

