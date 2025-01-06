Chemical Industry Outlook worth $6,324 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Chemical Industry Outlook 2025", global chemical industry will grow from USD 6,182 billion in 2024 to USD 6,324 billion by 2025 at a YoY increase of 2.3%.

The global chemical industry is entering 2025 with a positive outlook. The industry has faced multiple challenge in 2023 such as unstable energy prices, increasing feedstock prices, and geopolitical tensions such as Russia-Ukranian war These factors led to decline in the production in 2023 due to which the global chemical out increased marginally only. However, in 2024, a recovering trend took shape, fueled by a synergy of lower energy prices, and renewed demand from crucial sectors such as semiconductors and automotive production. The American Chemistry Council projected a 3.4% increase in 2024 production, with this growth rate expected to be equivalent in 2025; this is a positive trend from the market dynamics perspective.

By 2025, a few major trends would spur growth in the chemical industry. First, digital technologies like artificial intelligence and predictive analytics would help companies improve efficiencies, reduce waste, and engineer more sustainable products. Second, political changes around the world will continue affecting supply chains and access to markets and pushing chemical companies to be both more flexible and resilient than before. The Asia-Pacific region will remain a leader in chemical production, and companies will have to balance competitive pricing with high-quality products to maintain their positions. There will also be a greater emphasis on specialty chemicals products designed for specific uses, which command higher profit margins. Businesses will focus on innovative, customer-focused solutions to meet the demand for sustainable and high-performance products.

Chemical Industry developments in 2024 and upcoming in 2025

The 2024 year has presented several challenges to the industry, including geopolitical tensions, fluctuations in energy costs, and uneven demand in major markets. Regardless of these challenges, the chemical production globally is forecasted to expand in 2025. This will be supported by the stabilizing economies of Europe and the U.S. In a report from the American Chemistry Council, ACC, inventory reductions that impacted several industries are likely to abate. This will see a rebound in higher production for different chemical segments. The growth rate in chemical sales in the first three quarters of 2024 showed mixed performance across regions and sectors, indicating that the recovery from the previous economic disruptions is still on. According to the American Chemistry Council, U.S. chemical manufacturers reported stable activity levels with overall sales and production improving throughout the year. However, demand was volatile, and notably in Q3, new order volume declined despite strong domestic orders. This decline was primarily attributed to weakened foreign demand, indicating challenges in terms of global economic uncertainty. The Asia-Pacific region will lead the growth of the chemical industry, with countries such as India projecting a strong growth in chemical production. The domestic demand is increasing along with investments in infrastructure and manufacturing. The Eurozone suffered from a high cost of energy and supply chain disruptions in the past has recovered growth in 2024 as energy costs are stabilized and economic recovery is growing.

Adoption of advanced technologies by major players will drive the market growth

The adoption of advanced technologies is a key driver of growth within the market, especially in larger players in the chemical industry. Automation and AI enhance both operational efficiency and precision and support companies in optimizing their processes of production and minimizing human errors. Digitalization helps in real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance which results into reducing of downtimes and improving the product quality. In addition, advances in green chemistry, among other sustainable practices, are responding to more stringent environmental regulations while spurring innovation. This technological progress enhances productivity and positions firms to effectively respond to market requirements and sustainability challenges.

Asia Pacific will grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is one of the most rapidly expanding markets within the global chemical industry because of the high expansion in the industrial base, a higher level of urbanization, and greater demand for chemicals in all the sectors including automotive, construction, electronics, and healthcare. These countries also benefit from their robust manufacturing capabilities, vast availability of raw materials, and inexpensive labor forces. Moreover, the growing population and improving standards of living boost the need for consumer goods which results into increased chemical consumption. Investment in infrastructure, technological advance, and supportive government policy are factors that drive this economy forward to make the region one of the key hubs in chemical production and consumption in 2025.

Major players operating in the global chemical industry market are BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (USA), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia), ExxonMobil (USA), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands/UK), DuPont (USA), LyondellBasell Industries (Netherlands/USA), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), INEOS (Switzerland/UK), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea) and Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan).

