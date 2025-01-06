Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a financial service provider, is pleased to announce its intention to extend the term of its outstanding warrants, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval. A total of 2,342,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") were issued on January 21, 2022 and amended on December 21, 2023, to extend the term of the original Warrants to expiry on January 21, 2025. The Corporation has applied to the TSXV for approval to further extend the term of the Warrants to January 21, 2026, while retaining all other terms and conditions of the original Warrants. Each Warrant remains exercisable at $1.25 per common share.

"We are again pleased to announce extension of these Warrants as part of our ongoing commitment to providing value and flexibility to our stakeholders," said Gordon Reykdal, Executive Chairman of Everyday People Financial Corp. "Extending the expiry date by an additional year ensures our warrant holders have adequate time to realize the potential of their investment as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to financially reestablish themselves with access to affordable credit products. We are changing the way people manage money by enhancing our client services with our own affordable and specialized financial products and literacy programs. We're helping everyday people rebuild their financial health for generational wealth. Operating in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States of America, we have a workforce of about 500 people and our operations were first established in 1988,The company includes two main pillars of business: one pillar, EP Revenue Cycle Management operates under our Co-CEO RCM, Graham Rankin, and one pillar, EP Financial Services operates under our Co-CEO Financial Services, Barret Reykdal. We stand for creativity and entrepreneurship. Our combination of companies, products and services has been established to ensure we can fulfill consumers' financial needs and service them in a low-cost and effective manner.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

