BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.The euro rose to a 6-day high of 0.9391 against the Swiss franc and a 4-day high of 0.8315 against the pound, from early lows of 0.9369 and 0.8286, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the euro advanced to 1-week highs of 1.0433 and 164.02 from early highs of 1.0295 and 162.30, respectively.If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.94 against the franc, 0.85 against the pound, 1.06 against the greenback and 166.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX