Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

6th January 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 3rd January 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

3rd January 2025 51.63p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 51.43p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

6th January 2025