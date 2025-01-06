Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce channel sample results of 17m at 1.09 g/t Au and 1.17m at 18.79 g/t Au from the Alasala and Alasala South targets respectively. The targets are 3km apart (Figure 1) and are included in the Company's extensive pipeline of targets within its Mineral Exploration Licenses covering over 2,300km2.

The Company concluded a drilling program consisting of 8 holes at the Alasala target in October 2024 and reported results including 4.05m at 13.92 g/t (including 1.6m at 34.5 g/t Au), 7m at 2.23 g/t Au (including 1m at 12.65 g/t Au) and 4.25m at 0.99 g/t Au (including 0.7m at 5.25 g/t Au). Channel samples taken in the Lion Hill artisanal pit during the drilling program returned 6.05m at 9.06 g/t Au, including 1m at 46 g/t Au, reinforcing the high-grade potential of the Alasala target (press release dated October 28, 2024).

Figure 1: Compilation map showing priority gold targets

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/236100_740b24b564c62813_001full.jpg

Follow-up geological mapping and channel sampling at the Alasala target focused on structures cutting across the north-northeast trending soil anomaly. Seventeen channel samples were taken across a west-northwest trending structure in the Mandingo Hill area (Figure 2), with results of 17m at 1.09 g/t Au, 90m south of the mineralized zone intersected in hole ALDD007 (4.05m at 13.92 g/t Au). Zodiac Gold considers the northwest trending Todi shear zone structures to be highly significant in the distribution of gold mineralization in the region, particularly within favorable host rocks such as the amphibolite and melanocratic gneiss package that is consistently observed in artisanal workings from the Company's Alasala to Youth Camp targets (Figure 1).

Figure 2: Compilation map showing highlighted results at the Alasala target

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/236100_740b24b564c62813_002full.jpg

At the Alasala South target, 3km southeast of the Alasala target, Zodiac Gold has completed preliminary reconnaissance exploration and is pleased to report that a 1.17m channel sample returned a result of 18.79 g/t Au. This further validates the potential for high-grade gold discoveries in the Alasala area. Note that during this initial stage of exploration, channel samples could only be taken on the edge of the artisanal workings due to flooding in the rainy season. More detailed mapping and sampling will be completed during the dry season.

David Kol, President & CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "We are excited by the identification of additional mineralized zones associated with northwest trending structures at Alasala, providing further drilling targets for high-grade gold. The high-grade result from reconnaissance exploration at the previously unexplored Alasala South target further validates the outstanding potential of this target."

Project Summary

The Zodiac Gold licenses are located only 13 km from the capital city of Monrovia, meaning that the project benefits from existing infrastructure, power and year-round accessibility. The area has significant potential, with extensive artisanal gold mining and only limited systematic exploration completed in the past. Highlights of the project include:

The Todi project encompasses a vast 2,316 km 2 land package situated within an underexplored region of West Africa.

Mineralization in 57 of 65 holes drilled to date.

District-scale gold exploration potential with proven high-grade mineralization across multiple drill-ready targets along a 20 km gold corridor, supported by excellent infrastructure and proximity to established mines. Strategically located 20 km SE of Avesoro's New Liberty Gold Mine ( 1.8 Moz. resource ) with production of 360Koz in 2023 (Avesoro website: https://avesoro.com/) (Figure 3).

Extensive stream sediment anomalism, particularly along a major northwest trending Todi shear zone structure.

Diamond drilling completed at the Arthington and Alasala targets, plus drill-ready targets at Ben Advisor, Feh Advisor and Youth Camp.

Drilling highlights from 32 holes at Arthington include 6m at 10.6 g/t Au (including 3m at 20.45 g/t Au), 9.65m at 7.5 g/t Au (including 3m at 20.36 g/t Au) and 9.14m at 4.2 g/t Au.

Drilling highlights from Zodiac Gold's 2024 drilling of 8 holes at Alasala include 4.05m at 13.92 g/t Au (including 1.6m at 34.5 g/t Au) and 7m at 2.23 g/t Au (including 1m at 12.65 g/t Au). Results from previous drilling include 6.0 m at 7.69 g/t Au, 9.0 m at 4.6 g/t Au, as well as a historical result of 19.6 m at 6.17 g/t Au (re-sampling of the historical drill core returned results of 21m at 4.1 g/t Au).

The northern part of the project is in a major iron ore district with established infrastructure, along strike from mines with significant historical and current production, owned by Vedanta, Bao Chico and China Union (Figure 3). USGS mapping shows a 65km extension of iron-bearing formations from the Bong Mine through the Zodiac Gold licenses. A historical mineral resource within the licenses was reported by West Peak Iron in 2014 (for details see press release by Zodiac Gold on October 7, 2024).

Figure 3: Compilation map showing gold and iron ore prospectivity with adjacent projects

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7932/236100_740b24b564c62813_003full.jpg

Sampling, Analysis and QA/QC Procedures

The intersection reported at the Alasala target includes 17 one meter channel samples taken perpendicular to the strike of the zone, therefore the intersection reflects the approximate true thickness of the zone. The intersection reported at the Alasala South target includes a single channel sample, again taken across the interpreted true thickness of the zone.

Table 1: Channel Sample Summary

Sample ID East North Azimuth Intersection ALNCS020 - ALNCS036 307446 (start) 307458 (end) 728843 (start) 728855 (end) 45 17m at 1.09 g/t Au, including 1m at 2.24 g/t Au, 1m at 2.16 g/t Au ALSCS063 308664 726683 135 1.17m at 18.79 g/t Au

The material was bagged at the sampling location and transported a short distance to the Company's exploration camp at Alasala. All samples met the standards for chain of custody without the opportunity for third party access from Zodiac Gold's exploration camp to the sample preparation laboratory in Monrovia, Liberia. Sample preparation was performed by SGS in Monrovia. Each sample was dried and then crushed to 70% passing -2mm and a representative 1kg split was taken by riffle splitting. The split was then pulverized to 85% passing -75 micron and approximately 200g was bagged and labelled, with the remainder being returned to Zodiac Gold. Analysis was performed by 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (method GO_FAA50V10) at SGS Ghana.

Both the preparation and analytical laboratories have internal QA/QC programs. Zodiac Gold submitted one CRM sample in the channel sample sequence reported, which returned an acceptable result. No blank or duplicate samples were submitted with the samples reported.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information provided in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Project situated in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets and high-grade gold intercepts.

