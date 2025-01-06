MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women's health, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Gynesonics, Inc. (Gynesonics®), a privately held medical device company focused on the development of minimally invasive solutions for women's health, for approximately $350 million.

"We are excited to complete the acquisition of Gynesonics and to increase access to their Sonata® System, which complements and expands our range of minimally invasive solutions for heavy periods and fibroids," said Brandon Schnittker, President of Surgical Solutions at Hologic. "As global champions for women's health, we are dedicated to empowering surgeons with diverse, cutting-edge treatment options as we strive to transform women's lives for the better."

The Sonata System is a technology intended for diagnostic intrauterine imaging and transcervical treatment of certain symptomatic uterine fibroids, including those associated with heavy menstrual bleeding. The technology combines real-time intrauterine ultrasound guidance with targeted radiofrequency ablation in an incisionless procedure.

"As we embark on this new phase with Hologic, we are excited to see the continued success of the Sonata System, which has already made a difference in the lives of thousands of women," said Skip Baldino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Gynesonics. "Hologic's commitment to women's health and their leadership in innovation make them a perfect fit for our organization."

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is a global leader in women's health, dedicated to developing innovative medical technologies that effectively detect, diagnose and treat health conditions and raise the standard of care around the world. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about Hologic's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. Such statements include, without limitation: financial or other information based upon or otherwise incorporating judgments or estimates relating to future performance, events or expectations; strategies, positioning, resources, capabilities and expectations for future performance; and financial outlook and other guidance. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made as of this date and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

Risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect Hologic's business and prospects, and otherwise cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, include without limitation: the possibility that the anticipated benefits from the transaction or products cannot be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the possibility that costs or difficulties related to the integration of Gynesonics' operations with those of Hologic will be greater than expected; the coverage and reimbursement decisions of third-party payers and the guidelines, recommendations, and studies published by various organizations relating to the use of products and treatments; the ability to successfully manage ongoing organizational and strategic changes, including Hologic's ability to attract, motivate and retain key employees; the development of new competitive technologies and products; regulatory approvals and clearances for products; the anticipated development of markets in which products are sold into and the success of products in these markets; the anticipated performance and benefits of products; estimated asset and liability values; anticipated trends relating to Hologic's financial condition or results of operations; and Hologic's capital resources and the adequacy thereof.

The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely affect Hologic's business and prospects are described in Hologic's filings with the SEC. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Hologic, The Science of Sure, Gynesonics and Sonata are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Source: Hologic, Inc.

