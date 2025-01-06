CLARIOS SECURES FIRST CONTRACT FOR SUPERCAPACITORS

Innovative Energy Storage Solution to Enhance Vehicle Safety and Efficiency

Pioneering both 12V and 48V contracts highlights industry confidence in Clarios' advanced Supercapacitor technology

GLENDALE, Wis., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, a global leader in low-voltage battery technology, has secured a significant contract with a major automotive manufacturer to supply its advanced Supercapacitors in a 12V and 48V architecture. This agreement marks an important milestone for Clarios and underscores the industry's confidence in the company's innovative technology.

The Supercapacitors from Clarios are designed to store and dispense bursts of high power, suitable for functions like steer-by-wire, adding minimal weight to vehicles. This enhanced system solution delivers on-demand power in any circumstance, which is especially critical for functional safety features and capable of providing a short burst of power in chassis systems, i.e. to keep the vehicle level when at high speeds around a turn. They are complementary to AGM (Absorbent Glass Mat) batteries in these vehicle applications and to the overall system architecture to provide power stabilization, fuel efficiency improvements through regenerative braking, as well as redundancy for safety.

"We recognize the crucial role we play in helping automotive manufacturers achieve their growing power, safety, and sustainability targets," said Federico Morales-Zimmermann, Vice President & General Manager, Global OEM Customers, Products, and Engineering at Clarios. "Our Supercapacitors offer a reliable and efficient solution to address these increasing demands in modern and software-defined vehicles".

With this agreement, Clarios takes another step towards a sustainable and innovative future in mobility.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus - advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clarios-secures-first-contract-for-supercapacitors-302342432.html