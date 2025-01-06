Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.01.2025 17:24 Uhr
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 3 January 2025, Bridget Guerin acquired 6,419 ordinary shares in Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.8749 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Bridget Guerin

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant

a)

Name

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2025-01-03

Ordinary shares of 20p each

GB00B1FL3C76

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

GBP - British Pounds

Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares

Price

Volume

Total

3.87

6,419

24,872.98

Aggregated

3.875

6,419

24,872.98

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

6 January 2025


