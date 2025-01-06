Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.01.2025
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES THE JANUARY EDITION OF SUSTAINABILITY MAGAZINE

Finanznachrichten News

The January edition of Sustainability Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from IBM, SAP, Elea Data Centres & more.

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has released the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine. This publication is highly regarded within the sustainability, energy and ESG sectors for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Sustainability Magazine

This month's edition features an exclusive round table discussion with Kristen Siemen (VP sustainable workplaces & CSO at General Motors), Nina Eisenman (VP head of corporate ESG strategy and reporting at Nasdaq), Christina Shim (CSO at IBM) and Jennifer Motles (CSO at Philip Morris International).

"We are on a journey. We're at this intersection of the past and the future." - Christina Shim, CSO at IBM.

The edition also contains interviews with key thought leaders from Elea Data Centres and SAP along with the Top 10: Sustainable Consulting Firms.

You can visit Sustainability Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing sustainable industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-the-january-edition-of-sustainability-magazine-302343218.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
