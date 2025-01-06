Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.01.2025 18:24 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06


BlackRock American Income Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 25,000 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 202.20 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 08 January 2025 the issued share capital of the Company will be 70,120,325 Ordinary Shares, excluding 30,240,980 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 30.13% of the Company's total issued share capital (100,361,305 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 70,120,325 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

06 January 2025



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.