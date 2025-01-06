Anzeige
Montag, 06.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
PR Newswire
06.01.2025 18:24 Uhr
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 06

MID WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") today purchased 52,000 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 801.42 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

45,436,856 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

20,944,258 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

66,381,114 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any Ordinary shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 45,436,856 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


