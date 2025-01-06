Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
06.01.25
17:35 Uhr
6,508 Euro
-0,010
-0,15 %
Dow Jones News
06.01.2025 19:01 Uhr
easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
06-Jan-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
03-Jan-2025 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
06-Jan-2025 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.                attached to shares   financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     8.B 1 + 8.B 2)         8.B)     in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed 1.626068        8.077005            9.703073   73550252 
or reached 
Position of previous      1.801227        8.267108            10.068335 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B7KR2P84                   12311703                    1.624214 
US2778562098                   14052                     0.001854 
Sub Total 8.A       12325755                     1.626068%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the    % of voting 
instrument     date    conversion period instrument is exercised/converted             rights 
Right to Recall   N/A    N/A        63949                           0.008436 
Physical Option   17/01/2029 N/A        4568                           0.000603 
Physical Option   07/01/2026 N/A        3552                           0.000469 
Sub Total 8.B1                  72069                           0.009508%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial    Expiration  Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date     period         settlement       rights       rights 
Swaps          15/01/2025  N/A          Cash          39674        0.005234 
Swaps          03/03/2025  N/A          Cash          3442539       0.454155 
Swaps          18/03/2025  N/A          Cash          5529400       0.729463 
Swaps          21/03/2025  N/A          Cash          9583494       1.264296 
Swaps          28/03/2025  N/A          Cash          19485932      2.570669 
Swaps          31/03/2025  N/A          Cash          185000       0.024406 
Swaps          02/04/2025  N/A          Cash          13559646      1.788848 
Swaps          30/06/2025  N/A          Cash          3358        0.000443 
Swaps          04/07/2025  N/A          Cash          3968795       0.523581 
Swaps          14/07/2025  N/A          Cash          75173        0.009917 
Swaps          29/08/2025  N/A          Cash          23621        0.003116 
Swaps          31/10/2025  N/A          Cash          38         0.000005 
Swaps          03/11/2025  N/A          Cash          2154656       0.284252 
Swaps          22/12/2025  N/A          Cash          345747       0.045612 
Swaps          29/12/2025  N/A          Cash          118         0.000016 
Swaps          06/03/2026  N/A          Cash          853262       0.112566 
Swaps          18/03/2026  N/A          Cash          375081       0.049482 
Swaps          26/05/2026  N/A          Cash          19277        0.002543 
Swaps          04/06/2026  N/A          Cash          18259        0.002409 
Swaps          05/06/2026  N/A          Cash          7333        0.000967 
Swaps          09/06/2026  N/A          Cash          15953        0.002105 
Swaps          10/06/2026  N/A          Cash          7367        0.000972 
Swaps          11/06/2026  N/A          Cash          10720        0.001414 
Swaps          12/06/2026  N/A          Cash          2250        0.000297 
Swaps          15/06/2026  N/A          Cash          5153        0.000680 
Swaps          17/06/2026  N/A          Cash          17711        0.002337 
Swaps          19/06/2026  N/A          Cash          28089        0.003706 
Swaps          22/06/2026  N/A          Cash          6520        0.000860 
Swaps          23/06/2026  N/A          Cash          4015        0.000530 
Swaps          30/06/2026  N/A          Cash          3002        0.000396 
Swaps          03/07/2026  N/A          Cash          4909        0.000648 
Swaps          31/07/2026  N/A          Cash          360000       0.047493 
Swaps          31/08/2026  N/A          Cash          62282        0.008217 
Swaps          16/09/2026  N/A          Cash          14591        0.001925 
Swaps          30/10/2026  N/A          Cash          108854       0.014360 
Swaps          14/06/2027  N/A          Cash          802615       0.105884 
Swaps          15/02/2028  N/A          Cash          27994        0.003693 
Sub Total 8.B2                                   61152428      8.067497%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of    % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled  equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking  the notifiable threshold  than the notifiable threshold     the notifiable threshold 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America,                 3.143874               3.144250% 
Corporation  National 
       Association 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities, 
Corporation  Inc. 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    B.V. 
Corporation 
Bank of    Merrill Lynch 
America    International               3.926951               3.973347% 
Corporation 
Bank of    BofA 
America    Securities 
Corporation  Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

06-Jan-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  368839 
EQS News ID:  2062223 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 06, 2025 12:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
