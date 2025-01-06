WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Monday revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted modestly above average demand.The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.332 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.62.Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 4.117 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.The ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.57.The Treasury is due to announce the results of this month's auctions of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX