Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2025) - TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) today announced December 2024 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *

December 2024 November2024 December 2023 Volume 11,889,867,199 12,025,217,832 10,336,250,130 Value $293,372,588,752 $280,339,336,898 $235,871,748,214 Transactions 20,701,916 22,281,813 19,324,642 Daily Averages Volume 609.7 million 572.6 million 544.0 million Value $15,044.7 million $13,349.5 million $12,414.3 million Transactions 1,061,037 1,061,039 1,0 17,086

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 132,487,069,253 123,449,347,329 +7.3 Value $3,098,121,383,229 $2,674,614,813,390 +15.8 Transactions 248,855,010 248,218,080 +0.3 Daily Averages Volume 526.8 million 493.8 million +6.7 Value $12,318.6 million $10,698.5 million +15.1 Transactions 989,483 992,872 -0. 3

Toronto Stock Exchange

December 2024 November 2024 December 2023 Volume 7,708,838,580 7,986,209,101 6,927,683,905 Value $274,446,030,031 $260,757,004,269 $219,264,130,754 Transactions 18,142,502 19,643,417 16,935,960 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 24,727.94 25,648.00 20,958.44 Daily Averages Volume 395.3 million 380.3 million 364.6 million Value $14,074.2 million $12,417.0 million $11,540.2 million Transactions 930,385 935,401 891 ,366

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 87,435,483,020 82,827,975,346 +5.6 Value $2,897,631,310,745 $2,496,934,512,737 +16.0 Transactions 220,008,211 219,941,448 +0.0 Daily Averages Volume 347.7 million 331.3 million +4.9 Value $11,521.4 million $9,987.7 million +15.4 Transactions 874,784 879,766 -0.6

TSX Venture Exchange *

December 2024 November 2024 December 2023 Volume 3,051,837,733 2,864,394,117 2,396,678,689 Value $1,308,464,098 $1,372,153,132 $970,793,989 Transactions 697,660 732,906 588,615 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 597.84 614.26 552.90 Daily Averages Volume 156.5 million 136.4 million 126.1 million Value $67.1 million $65.3 million $51.1 million Transactions 35,777 34,900 30,980

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 32,891,902,148 29,080,156,548 +13.1 Value $13,879,225,591 $13,288,121,366 +4.4 Transactions 8,064,540 7,885,817 +2.3 Daily Averages Volume 130.8 million 116.3 million +12.4 Value $55.2 million $53.2 million +3.8 Transactions 32,066 31,543 +1.7

TSX Alpha Exchange

December 2024 November 2024 December 2023 Volume 1,105,572,371 1,154,006,820 1,010,533,678 Value $16,871,957,031 $17,538,591,868 $15,570,910,824 Transactions 1,790,296 1,841,692 1,788,327 Daily Averages Volume 56.7 million 55.0 million 53.2 million Value $865.2 million $835.2 million $819.5 million Transactions 91,810 87,700 94,122

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume 12,013,779,273 11,538,396,761 +4.1 Value $181,861,991,043 $164,268,527,692 +10.7 Transactions 20,302,886 20,366,856 -0.3 Daily Averages Volume 47.8 million 46.2 million +3.5 Value $723.1 million $657.1 million +10.0 Transactions 80,727 81,467 -0.9

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **

December 2024 November 2024 December 2023 Volume 23,618,515 20,607,794 1,353,858 Value $746,137,592 $671,587,629 $65,912,647 Transactions 71,458 63,798 11,740 Daily Averages Volume 1.2 million 1.0 million 0.1 million Value $38.3 million $32.0 million $3.5 million Transactions 3,665 3,038 618

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change ** Volume 145,904,812 2,818,674 NA Value $4,748,855,850 $123,651,595 NA Transactions 479,373 23,959 NA Daily Averages Volume 0.6 million 0.1 million NA Value $18.9 million $3.3 million NA Transactions 1,906 631 NA

Montreal Exchange

December 2024 November 2024 December 2023 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 16,750,195 19,576,991 13,868,911 Open Interest (Contracts) 23,611,466 23,771,795 15,600,945

Year-to-date Statistics

2024 2023 % Change Volume (Contracts) 196,457,160 172,250,187 +14.1 Open Interest (Contracts) 23,611,466 15,600,945 +51.3



*Includes NEX

**Trading on Alpha-X and Alpha DRK commenced on November 6, 2023.

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of December 31, 2024. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all December trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

