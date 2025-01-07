TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The monetary base in Japan was down 1.0 percent on year in December, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 658.524trillion yen.That missed expectations for an annual decline of 0.2 percent following the downwardly revised 0.3 percent contraction in November (originally -0.1 percent).Banknotes in circulation were down 0.6 percent, while coins in circulation fell 1.4 percent and current account balances slumped 1.2 percent - including a2.2 percent increase in reserve balances.The adjusted monetary base dropped an annual 5.8 percent at 674.471 trillion yen.The overall monetary base was down 0.5 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2024; for all of 2024, the base rose 1.0 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX