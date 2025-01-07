Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A2JR3A | ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XP
Tradegate
06.01.25
21:56 Uhr
0,062 Euro
-0,001
-1,91 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
07.01.2025 08:02 Uhr
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces December Operational Update

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2025 / Argo Blockchain plc (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) is pleased to provide the following operational update for December 2024.

During the month of December, the Company mined 39 Bitcoin ("BTC"), or 1.3 BTC per day, consistent with November's production.

Mining revenue in December 2024 amounted to $3.9 million, an increase from $3.4 million in November 2024 due to the higher hashprice and BTC price realized in December as compared to November. As at 31 December 2024, the Company held two BTC equivalent.

As previously announced, the Company's hosting agreement with Galaxy ended on December 28, 2024. The 23,619 S19J Pros at the Galaxy site will be refurbished so they can be used in an air cooled facility. The Company is currently evaluating alternative sites to rehost the machines.

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

Tennyson Securities

Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Fortified Securities

Joint Broker

Guy Wheatley, CFA

+44 7493 989014

guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With a mining facility in Quebec and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
