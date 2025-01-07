Argo Blockchain PLC Announces December Operational Update

Argo Blockchain plc (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) is pleased to provide the following operational update for December 2024.

During the month of December, the Company mined 39 Bitcoin ("BTC"), or 1.3 BTC per day, consistent with November's production.

Mining revenue in December 2024 amounted to $3.9 million, an increase from $3.4 million in November 2024 due to the higher hashprice and BTC price realized in December as compared to November. As at 31 December 2024, the Company held two BTC equivalent.

As previously announced, the Company's hosting agreement with Galaxy ended on December 28, 2024. The 23,619 S19J Pros at the Galaxy site will be refurbished so they can be used in an air cooled facility. The Company is currently evaluating alternative sites to rehost the machines.

This announcement contains inside information.

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With a mining facility in Quebec and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

