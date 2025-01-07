Anzeige
07.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 07 January 2025 its issued capital comprised 120,396,997 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, excluding 15,189,197 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 120,396,997 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

All enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639

07 January 2025



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
