GlobalLogic and Hitachi Systems Trusted Cyber Management, which is known as the Cyber Security Services "Hitachi Cyber," unveil a new cutting-edge Security Operations Center (SOC) in Kraków, Poland, combining advanced technology with expert security and digital engineering insights to deliver cybersecurity solutions for Europe's evolving threat landscape.

GlobalLogic Inc., is pleased to announce the opening of a new Security Operations Center (SOC) in Kraków, Poland, that utilizes the capabilities of Hitachi Cyber. This announcement comes as organizations face a critical moment in cybersecurity, with the start of 2025 bringing heightened risks from AI-driven attacks, ransomware-as-a-service, and supply chain vulnerabilities. According to recent reports by ENISA, cyber incidents across Europe have doubled in the past year, and the impact on critical sectors such as healthcare, energy, and manufacturing has been profound. Additionally, according to Fortinet's 2024 Global Cybersecurity Skills Gap Report, 70% of companies struggle to safeguard their assets due to a growing shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals. The Kraków SOC is positioned to address these pressing challenges by providing 24/7 monitoring and tailored solutions that help organizations mitigate risks, ensure compliance with regulations like GDPR and NIS2, and build resilience against an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape.

Individual approach and advanced technology

The new SOC offers a unique combination of services, covering the protection of networks, servers, applications, devices, and processes. These solutions leverage advanced tools for detection, analysis, and response, utilizing among other technologies AI capabilities to precisely monitor threats. The center's offerings are tailored to the specific needs of various sectors, including finance, energy, rail, manufacturing, and healthcare. The SOC is distinguished by its customized approach and ability to address the challenges related to operational technology (OT) such as industrial equipment and information technology (IT) such as infrastructure, which requires specialized security measures.

The center focuses on identifying and responding to threats in OT and IT environments, taking into account differences in their architecture, protocols, and communication. Through the use of advanced tools and AI, the SOC enables the detection of unusual behaviors and rapid responses to potential attacks. In addition, it supports organizations in meeting regulatory requirements, helping them effectively mitigate risks and build resilience.

Growing security needs

The center in Kraków enables the outsourcing of SOC functions, which is particularly attractive to small and medium-sized enterprises. These organizations can benefit from a fully operational SOC without incurring the costs of building and maintaining their infrastructure. For large organizations, SOC-as-a-Service offers an opportunity to quickly scale operations in response to growing security needs.

The combination of GlobalLogic's experience in digital engineering and Hitachi's cybersecurity expertise and Hitachi Europe's complex market overview enables the delivery of a unique solution: GlobalLogic Secure Application Engineering. As part of this service, security engineers propose enhancements and ensure compliance at every stage of an application's lifecycle, leveraging artificial intelligence to strengthen protective capabilities and introduce innovative security mechanisms. This solution bridges the gap between security and efficiency-focused engineering, ensuring seamless integration throughout the process. As a result, the Kraków-based SOC offers an innovative approach to data protection.

"The opening of our state-of-the-art Security Operations Center in Kraków reflects Hitachi Cyber's unwavering commitment to safeguarding businesses across Europe against an ever-evolving threat landscape. By combining cutting-edge technology with decades of expertise, we are empowering organizations to navigate complexity, ensure compliance, and build resilience in the face of growing cybersecurity challenges. This initiative reinforces our vision of creating a secure digital future, where innovation and security go hand in hand," states Matt Castonguay, Chief Revenue Officer at Hitachi Systems Trusted Cyber Management.

Kraków's investment in the future

"The opening of the SOC in Kraków marks another step in our mission to support European companies in protecting their data and safeguarding their reputations. Utilizing Hitachi Cyber, we provide clients with comprehensive protection that not only addresses current needs but also prepares them for future challenges," emphasizes Igor Byeda, Group Vice President, of Europe at GlobalLogic.

This state-of-the-art center, now fully operational, is a strategic point of support for companies in the European region, offering scalable solutions and specialized expertise to address evolving business needs. By leveraging the center's skilled professionals and advanced technologies, organizations can scale their operations efficiently while reducing reliance on internal resources and optimizing security processes, resulting in significant cost savings of £1 to £3 million annually for large organizations. Through the integration of global expertise, local resources, and advanced technologies, the newly launched SOC is an important contribution to building a secure digital ecosystem in Poland and across the continent.

ABOUT GLOBALLOGIC

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise-we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

About Hitachi Systems Trusted Cyber Management:

Hitachi Systems Trusted Cyber Management provides key technologies and services focused on data security and privacy, risk management, incident monitoring and response, and digital forensics. A suite of managed security and cybersecurity professional services is offered globally, emphasizing data integrity and security. The platform also provides a performance analytics platform focused on cloud and on-site data assets.

Learn more: www.hitachi-systems-tcm.com

About Hitachi Europe:

Hitachi Europe Ltd. (HEU) is a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Stoke Poges, United Kingdom. The company focuses its activities on Social Innovation Business, by providing innovations that respond to the needs of society. HEU and its subsidiaries offer a wide range of information and telecommunications systems: railway systems, energy and industrial systems, industrial components and equipment, automotive systems, digital media, consumer products and more, with operations and in-house R&D laboratories in the EMEA region.

Learn more: www.hitachi.eu

Hitachi Europe Branch in Poland (HEU Poland) is the regional headquarters in Central and Eastern Europe, covering Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and the Baltic States. HEU is an important supplier to the Polish financial and energy sector, providing among others, data storage systems, paperless systems, fixed asset management systems (EAM), ticketing systems, energy optimization systems, SPS systems for the energy sector, cybersecurity and software development services, or regulatory solutions (durable medium, MiFID2).

More information: www.hitachi.pl

