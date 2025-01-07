Enabling Ultra-High Performance and Scalable Real-Time Data Streaming Solutions on Organizations' Existing Cloud Infrastructure

Ververica, creators of Apache Flink® and a leader in real-time data streaming, today announced that its Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) deployment option for the Unified Streaming Data Platform is now publicly available on the AWS Marketplace. This milestone provides organizations with the ultimate solution to balance flexibility, efficiency, and security in their cloud deployments.

Building on Ververica's commitment to innovation, BYOC offers a hybrid approach to cloud-native data processing. Unlike traditional fully-managed services or self-managed software deployments, BYOC allows organizations to retain full control over their data and cloud footprint while leveraging Ververica's Unified Streaming Data Platform; by deploying it on a zero-trust cloud environment.

"Organizations face increasing pressure to adapt their cloud strategies to meet operational, cost, and compliance requirements," said Alex Walden, CEO of Ververica. "BYOC offers the best of both worlds: complete data sovereignty for customers and the operational simplicity of a managed service. With its Zero Trust principles and seamless integration into existing infrastructures, BYOC empowers organizations to take full control of their cloud environments."

Key Benefits of BYOC Include:

Flexibility : BYOC integrates seamlessly with a customer's existing cloud footprint and invoicing, creating a complete plug-and-play solution for enterprises' data processing needs.

: BYOC integrates seamlessly with a customer's existing cloud footprint and invoicing, creating a complete plug-and-play solution for enterprises' data processing needs. Efficiency : By leveraging customers' existing cloud resources, BYOC maximizes cost-effectiveness. Organizations can leverage their negotiated pricing agreements and discounts; all while avoiding unnecessary networking costs.

: By leveraging customers' existing cloud resources, BYOC maximizes cost-effectiveness. Organizations can leverage their negotiated pricing agreements and discounts; all while avoiding unnecessary networking costs. Security: BYOC's design is built on Zero Trust principles, ensuring the customer maintains data governance within the hosted environment.

BYOC further embodies Ververica's "Available Anywhere" value, which emphasizes enabling customers to deploy and scale streaming data applications in whichever environment is most advantageous to them. By extending the Unified Streaming Data Platform's capabilities, BYOC equips organizations with the tools to simplify operations, optimize costs, and safeguard sensitive data.

For more information about Ververica's BYOC deployment option, visit the AWS Marketplace listing or learn more through Ververica's website.

About Ververica

Ververica, the original creators of Apache Flink®, empowers businesses with high-performance data streaming and processing solutions. Streamlining operations, developer efficiency, and enabling customers to solve real-time use cases reliably and securely. Ververica's advanced Streaming Data Platform, powered by its cloud-native VERA engine, revolutionizes Apache Flink, making it easy for organizations to harness data insights at scale. With Ververica, customers can meet any business SLA, leveraging advanced data streaming and processing capabilities in real-time or on the lakehouse. Ververica enables businesses to connect, process, govern, and analyze data, across infinite use cases, with flexible deployment options, including public cloud, private cloud, or on-premise environments. Discover more at ververica.com.

