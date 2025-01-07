DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (US37 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.469 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 840169 CODE: US37 LN ISIN: LU1407888996 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US37 LN Sequence No.: 368908 EQS News ID: 2062425 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 07, 2025 03:07 ET (08:07 GMT)