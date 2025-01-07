Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
07.01.2025 09:49 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Digital Economy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Digital Economy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (EBUY LN) 
07-Jan-2025 / 09:17 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Digital Economy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 06-Jan-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.2236 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10573200 
CODE: EBUY LN 
ISIN: LU2023678878 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2023678878 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      EBUY LN 
Sequence No.:  369046 
EQS News ID:  2062705 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2062705&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2025 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
