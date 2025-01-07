DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jan-2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 06-Jan-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.8557 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4088817 CODE: CNEU LN ISIN: LU2343997487 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEU LN Sequence No.: 369074 EQS News ID: 2062765 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

