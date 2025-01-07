CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The yen fell to nearly a 6-month low of 158.42 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 157.60.Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to 8-day lows of 164.40, 198.26 and 174.91 from yesterday's closing quotes of 163.76, 197.30 and 174.21, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to near 1-1/2-month lows of 99.03, 89.56 and 110.47 from Monday's closing quotes of 98.40, 88.92 and 109.97, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 159.00 against the greenback, 166.00 against the euro, 200.00 against the pound, 178.00 against the franc, 102.00 against the aussie, 91.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX