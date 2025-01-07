Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A0JDXN | ISIN: MX01GA000004
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V.: Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in December 2024 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 2.9% Compared to 2023

Finanznachrichten News

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) ("the Company" or "GAP") announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for December 2024, compared with December 2023.

For December 2024, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP's 12 Mexican airports increased by 3.4%, compared to December 2023. Guadalajara and Tijuana airports presented an increase in passenger traffic of 8.2% and 2.7% respectively, while Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos airports presented a decrease of 1.8% and 0.9% respectively, compared to December 2023. On the other hand, Montego Bay presented a decrease in passenger traffic of 5.6%, compared to December 2023.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
AirportDec-23Dec-24% ChangeJan- Dec 23Jan- Dec 24% Change
Guadalajara1,030.41,083.75.2%12,502.911,939.5(4.5%)
Tijuana*711.6714.60.4%8,870.48,431.6(4.9%)
Los Cabos252.9251.4(0.6%)2,965.72,830.4(4.6%)
Puerto Vallarta230.6248.57.7%2,860.12,841.9(0.6%)
Montego Bay0.00.0N/A0.00.0N/A
Guanajuato190.9190.7(0.1%)2,345.62,116.6(9.8%)
Hermosillo183.5190.94.0%2,114.32,074.4(1.9%)
Kingston0.20.4145.8%1.82.960.9%
Morelia66.665.4(1.8%)795.8645.9(18.8%)
La Paz105.1108.63.4%1,102.01,191.98.2%
Mexicali147.1104.0(29.3%)1,596.71,026.9(35.7%)
Aguascalientes52.956.67.1%639.7636.1(0.6%)
Los Mochis43.857.832.0%463.8577.424.5%
Manzanillo11.812.23.2%112.8128.313.7%
Total3,027.33,084.71.9%36,371.534,443.8(5.3%)
International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
AirportDec-23Dec-24% ChangeJan- Dec 23Jan- Dec 24% Change
Guadalajara531.6606.914.2%5,207.45,909.113.5%
Tijuana*395.6422.36.7%4,324.54,114.1(4.9%)
Los Cabos448.0443.1(1.1%)4,749.84,657.8(1.9%)
Puerto Vallarta467.4437.0(6.5%)3,927.63,961.60.9%
Montego Bay495.0467.4(5.6%)5,211.75,057.0(3.0%)
Guanajuato83.6109.531.0%875.21,052.420.2%
Hermosillo7.36.9(6.0%)75.582.59.2%
Kingston155.8177.013.7%1,746.31,774.31.6%
Morelia49.966.633.4%588.5658.812.0%
La Paz1.12.2104.9%13.914.11.8%
Mexicali0.50.618.8%6.97.34.4%
Aguascalientes25.729.916.4%288.3325.713.0%
Los Mochis0.70.6(11.5%)6.97.813.0%
Manzanillo10.212.320.4%67.790.133.1%
Total2,672.42,782.34.1%27,090.227,712.62.3%
Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):
AirportDec-23Dec-24% ChangeJan- Dec 23Jan- Dec 24% Change
Guadalajara1,562.01,690.68.2%17,710.217,848.70.8%
Tijuana*1,107.21,136.92.7%13,194.912,545.8(4.9%)
Los Cabos700.9694.5(0.9%)7,715.57,488.2(2.9%)
Puerto Vallarta698.0685.5(1.8%)6,787.76,803.50.2%
Montego Bay495.0467.4(5.6%)5,211.75,057.0(3.0%)
Guanajuato274.5300.19.4%3,220.83,169.0(1.6%)
Hermosillo190.7197.73.7%2,189.92,156.9(1.5%)
Kingston155.9177.413.8%1,748.11,777.11.7%
Morelia116.5132.013.3%1,384.31,304.6(5.8%)
La Paz106.2110.84.4%1,115.81,206.08.1%
Mexicali147.7104.6(29.2%)1,603.61,034.1(35.5%)
Aguascalientes78.686.510.2%928.0961.83.6%
Los Mochis44.558.431.3%470.7585.224.3%
Manzanillo22.124.511.2%180.5218.421.0%
Total5,699.75,867.12.9%63,461.762,156.4(2.1%)
*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.
CBX users (in thousands):
AirportDec-23Dec-24% ChangeJan- Dec 23Jan- Dec 24% Change
Tijuana391.5414.35.8%4,288.04,048.6(5.6%)

Highlights for the month:

  • Seats and load factors: The seats available during December 2024 decreased by 3.1%, compared to December 2023. The load factors for the month went from 80.4% in December 2023 to 85.5% in December 2024.
  • New routes:
    • Guadalajara - Mexicali: Viva
    • Guadalajara - Ciudad Obregon: Viva
    • Guadalajara - Torreon: Viva
    • Guadalajara - Puerto Escondido: Viva
    • Guadalajara - Tulum: Volaris
    • Guadalajara - Oakland: Viva
    • Guadalajara - Las Vegas: Viva
    • Guadalajara - San Antonio: Viva
    • Guadalajara - Fresno: Alaska
    • Guadalajara - Dallas-Fort Worth: Viva
    • Guadalajara - Las Vegas: Aeromexico
    • Guadalajara - Miami: Aeromexico
    • Guadalajara - Orlando: Aeromexico
    • Guadalajara - Denver: Aeromexico
    • Mexicali - Guadalajara: Viva
    • Manzanillo - Los Angeles: Aeromexico
    • Montego Bay - Lima: LATAM
    • Kingston - Fort Lauderdale: Caribbean Airlines

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "PAC" and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "GAP". In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the "Ley del Mercado de Valores", GAP has implemented a "whistleblower" program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officerasoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx
Gisela Murillo, Investor Relationsgmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx /
+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294

