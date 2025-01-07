Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 December to 03 January 2025.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 30/12/2024 FR0010313833 3500 71,8888 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 31/12/2024 FR0010313833 3500 72,7052 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/01/2025 FR0010313833 7000 71,6174 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/01/2025 FR0010313833 7000 70,5944 XPAR TOTAL 21 000 71,5029

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250107983029/en/

Contacts:

Arkema