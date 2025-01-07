Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 30 December to 03 January 2025.
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
30/12/2024
FR0010313833
3500
71,8888
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
31/12/2024
FR0010313833
3500
72,7052
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
02/01/2025
FR0010313833
7000
71,6174
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
03/01/2025
FR0010313833
7000
70,5944
XPAR
TOTAL
21 000
71,5029
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/
