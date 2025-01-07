British & American Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 07

Net Asset Value

NET ASSET VALUE

NET ASSET VALUE

British & American Investment Trust PLC announces that, as at 31st December 2024, the value of the group's investments and cash at banks was £7.3 million (net of £612,500 interim ordinary and preference dividends paid on 5th December, equivalent to 1.75 pence per share fully diluted) and the unaudited consolidated net asset value of the company was not less than 21.0 pence per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis.

End