Dienstag, 07.01.2025
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
WKN: A1C9CM | ISIN: US37045V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GM
Tradegate
07.01.25
13:04 Uhr
51,61 Euro
+0,09
+0,17 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
PR Newswire
07.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
GM Defense LLC: GM Defense to provide Suburban Shield armored vehicles to Qatar Armed Forces

Finanznachrichten News

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GM Defense is providing next generation Suburban Shield armored vehicles to the Qatar Armed Forces and Special Forces Command for protected diplomatic security and VIP transport.

GM Defense is providing next generation Suburban Shield armored vehicles to the Qatar Armed Forces and Special Forces Command for protected diplomatic security and VIP transport.

The Suburban Shield is based on General Motors' full-size pickup truck and sport utility vehicle architecture. The vehicle features a high percentage of commercial parts, including the body, exterior, propulsion, interior, and brakes.

Suburban Shield includes a new and unique body-on-frame chassis and suspension system, designed to support increased vehicle weight and performance requirements. The vehicle leverages digital engineering and GM's global quality management system to realize efficiencies throughout the development phase while ensuring the highest levels of quality and performance.

"GM Defense's next generation Suburban Shield offers the Qatar Armed Forces unrivaled performance thanks to GM's advanced technologies," said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense. "We engineered the Suburban Shield from the ground up as a protected vehicle using GM's world-class process and tools to deliver the reliability and quality expected from a GM vehicle. We're confident the vehicle will help the Qatar Armed Forces effectively carry out their important diplomatic security missions, and we are excited to see Suburban Shield introduce a new level of sophistication to protected vehicles in the region."

GM Defense incorporates protective armor into the original design and manufacturing process, diverging from previous after-market, tear-down and rebuild practices. New design features help ensure the vehicle is safe and reliable and performs as expected of an OEM-produced vehicle, while meeting GM's stringent commercial standards.

"Our OEM-provided solution benefits from GM's world-class technologies, engineering and validation capabilities, and global quality management systems that traditional defense contractors don't offer," said Bradley Watters, vice president of international business development for GM Defense. "With the Suburban Shield, GM Defense delivers a one-of-a-kind solution that outperforms previous generation vehicles. We're proud to offer this capability to the Qatar Armed Forces that will help replace their legacy platforms."

Suburban Shield includes independent armoring certification with options and configurations to suit customer requirements. With access to GM's world-class manufacturing and global supply chain, GM Defense offers the ability to provide international armored vehicle fleets quickly and efficiently supported by GM's world-wide sustainment and support network.

In addition to providing Suburban Shields to select international security services, GM Defense provides customized Suburban Shields to the U.S. Department of State's (DoS) Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) in support of its Heavy-Duty armored Sport Utility Vehicle program. The business recently completed some of the first production vehicles for the law enforcement and security arm of the DoS.

For the latest GM Defense news, please visit www.GMDefenseLLC.com, and follow GM Defense on LinkedIn.

About GM Defense LLC
GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and autonomy and connectivity solutions to global defense, security, and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2591950/GM_Defense.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862202/GM_Defense_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gm-defense-to-provide-suburban-shield-armored-vehicles-to-qatar-armed-forces-302343541.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
