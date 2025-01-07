Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Warum der Warren Buffett des Bergbaus alles auf diese Aktie setzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40G0F | ISIN: FI4000571013 | Ticker-Symbol: C1C1
Frankfurt
06.01.25
08:09 Uhr
52,30 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,1552,3014:27
52,2052,2514:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2025 14:10 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's restated financial information for 2023 and Q1-Q3 2024, MacGregor will be presented as discontinued operations due to the signed sales agreement

Finanznachrichten News

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 7 JANUARY 2025 AT 3:00 PM (EET)

Cargotec's restated financial information for 2023 and Q1-Q3 2024, MacGregor will be presented as discontinued operations due to the signed sales agreement

As announced in a stock exchange release on 14 November 2024, Cargotec Corporation ("Cargotec") has signed an agreement to sell its MacGregor business area ("MacGregor") ("the Transaction"). The closing date of the Transaction is expected to occur by 1 July 2025 at the latest.

Due to the Transaction, Cargotec will report the MacGregor as a part of discontinued operations from the fourth quarter 2024 onwards. Additionally, due to the partial demerger of Cargotec registered on 30 June 2024 ("Demerger"), Cargotec continues to report its former Kalmar business area ("Kalmar") as discontinued operations as announced in a stock exchange release on 8 April 2024.

Under IFRS 5, the result from discontinued operations is reported separately from continuing operations' income and expenses in the consolidated statement of income. Comparative periods are restated accordingly. The consolidated balance sheet is not restated. The presented discontinued operations include sales and operating expenses directly related to the Kalmar and MacGregor and other income and costs related to continuing operations that are not expected to continue after the Demerger and closing of the Transaction, or would have been avoided without the Demerger or the Transaction. As a result, financial information presented for Cargotec as continuing operations does not fully reflect the past or future profitability of Hiab business on a stand-alone basis.

Cargotec has also updated its segment reporting from the fourth quarter 2024 onwards. The MacGregor segment has been removed. Hence, in Cargotec's financial statements review 2024, there will be only one reporting segment, Hiab. From first quarter 2025 onwards, the company is planning to have two reporting segments, Equipment and Services.

To provide a basis for comparison, Cargotec publishes its reclassified financial information of continuing operations, discontinued operations, reportable segment and Corporate administration and support functions for all quarters of 2023 and the first three quarters of 2024 separately, as well as for the full year 2023. Corporate administration and support functions now reflect continuing operations. Hiab financial information remains unchanged. Reclassified information for Equipment and Services segments is planned to be published later.

The restated financial information included in this release is unaudited.

Cargotec Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4000
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) Hiab business is a leading provider of smart and sustainable on road load-handling solutions, committed to delivering the best customer experience every day with the most engaged people and partners. The company's continuing operations sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 1.8 billion and it employs over 4,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Quarterly key figures (restated)

MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
Continuing operations
Orders received3863483611,0953803753114011,466
Service orders received111111109331121106108112447
Order book7706766366361,1211,007900799799
Sales4154333881,2354324854204501,787
Service sales117115112344112113113114452
Service sales, % of sales 28% 27% 29% 28% 26% 23% 27% 25% 25%
Eco portfolio sales115126114354127151129127533
Eco portfolio sales, % of sales 28% 29% 29% 29% 29% 31% 31% 28% 30%
Operating profit61635217653745538219
Operating profit, % 14.8% 14.5% 13.4% 14.3% 12.2% 15.2% 13.1% 8.4% 12.3%
Comparable operating profit61635217653745538219
Comparable operating profit, % 14.8% 14.5% 13.4% 14.3% 12.2% 15.2% 13.1% 8.4% 12.3%
Profit before taxes60635117447705236205
Profit for the period42464012834524424153
Basic earnings per share, EUR0.650.720.621.980.530.810.680.332.35

Consolidated statement of income (restated)

MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
Sales414.5432.6387.81,235.0432.1484.7419.7450.01,786.5
Cost of goods sold-289.3-303.3-272.1-864.7-318.1-348.8-305.6-333.8-1,306.3
Gross profit125.2129.3115.7370.3114.0135.9114.1116.3480.2
Gross profit, % 30.2% 29.9% 29.8% 30.0% 26.4% 28.0% 27.2% 25.8% 26.9%
Selling and marketing expenses-22.3-24.4-23.1-69.9-22.9-24.3-23.5-27.2-97.8
Research and development expenses-9.3-10.0-8.3-27.6-6.8-9.1-8.1-10.6-34.7
Administration expenses-32.4-33.0-34.7-100.2-31.9-29.0-30.0-40.4-131.2
Restructuring costs----0.00.10.00.00.1
Other operating income0.31.72.44.40.51.32.30.84.9
Other operating expenses-0.1-0.8-0.1-0.9-0.4-1.20.2-1.0-2.4
Operating profit61.362.852.0176.152.673.755.038.0219.2
Operating profit, % 14.8% 14.5% 13.4% 14.3% 12.2% 15.2% 13.1% 8.4% 12.3%
Finance income4.23.63.211.11.20.61.52.55.8
Finance expenses-5.4-3.7-3.9-13.1-6.4-4.1-4.3-4.8-19.6
Profit before taxes60.162.751.3174.147.470.152.335.7205.4
Profit before taxes, % 14.5% 14.5% 13.2% 14.1% 11.0% 14.5% 12.5% 7.9% 11.5%
Income taxes-18.2-16.5-11.5-46.3-13.3-17.9-8.7-12.1-52.0
Profit for the period, continuing operations41.946.239.8127.834.152.243.623.5153.5
Profit for the period, continuing operations, % 10.1% 10.7% 10.3% 10.4% 7.9% 10.8% 10.4% 5.2% 8.6%
Profit for the period, discontinued operations39.41,054.45.01,098.838.555.463.537.8195.2
Profit for the period81.21,100.644.81,226.772.6107.7107.161.3348.7
Profit for the period attributable to:
Shareholders of the parent company81.11,100.544.61,226.272.7107.7107.259.2346.9
Non-controlling interest0.10.10.20.5-0.1-0.1-0.12.11.8
Total81.21,100.644.81,226.772.6107.7107.161.3348.7
Earnings per share for profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company:
Basic earnings per share, EUR
Continuing operations0.650.720.621.980.530.810.680.332.35
Discontinued operations0.6116.400.0917.100.600.860.980.593.03
Diluted earnings per share, EUR
Continuing operations0.650.710.611.980.530.810.670.342.35
Discontinued operations0.6116.360.0717.050.600.860.980.593.02

Segment information (restated)

Sales, MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
Hiab4154333881,2354324854204501,787

Sales by geographical area, MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
EMEA201211187599237264203241945
Americas184195177556164183179176702
Asia-Pacific2927248031383833140
Continuing operations total4154333881,2354324854204501,787

Sales by geographical area, %Q1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
EMEA 49% 49% 48% 48% 55% 55% 48% 53% 53%
Americas 44% 45% 46% 45% 38% 38% 43% 39% 39%
Asia-Pacific 7% 6% 6% 6% 7% 8% 9% 7% 8%
Continuing operations total100%100%100%100%100%100%100%100%100%

Operating profit and EBITDA, total, MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
Hiab68.768.859.3196.861.481.561.547.8252.1
Corporate administration and support functions-7.4-6.0-7.3-20.7-8.8-7.9-6.5-9.8-33.0
Operating profit61.362.852.0176.152.673.755.038.0219.2
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment*10.310.510.831.69.99.811.29.940.8
EBITDA71.673.362.8207.762.583.566.247.8259.9

*Includes the effects of allocating the acquisition cost of businessesQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
Hiab-0.8-0.8-0.8-2.3-0.8-0.8-0.8-0.8-3.1
Continuing operations total-0.8-0.8-0.8-2.3-0.8-0.8-0.8-0.8-3.1

Operating profit, %Q1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
Hiab 16.6% 15.9% 15.3% 15.9% 14.2% 16.8% 14.7% 10.6% 14.1%
Continuing operations total14.8%14.5%13.4%14.3%12.2%15.2%13.1%8.4%12.3%

Items affecting comparability, MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
Hiab-----0.1--0.1
Corporate administration and support functions---------
Items affecting comparability, total-----0.1--0.1
Restructuring costs-----0.1--0.1
Other items affecting comparability---------

Comparable operating profit, MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
Hiab68.768.759.3196.861.481.461.547.8252.1
Corporate administration and support functions-7.4-5.9-7.3-20.7-8.8-7.9-6.5-9.8-33.0
Continuing operations total61.362.852.0176.152.673.655.038.0219.1

Comparable operating profit, %Q1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
Hiab 16.6% 15.9% 15.3% 15.9% 14.2% 16.8% 14.7% 10.6% 14.1%
Continuing operations total14.8%14.5%13.4%14.3%12.2%15.2%13.1%8.4%12.3%

Orders received, MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
Hiab3863483611,0953803753114011,466

Orders received by geographical area, MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
EMEA179185155518175184166203728
Americas182138185504180162120169630
Asia-Pacific2526227225292529108
Continuing operations total3863483611,0953803753114011,466

Orders received by geographical area, %Q1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
EMEA 46% 53% 43% 47% 46% 49% 53% 51% 50%
Americas 47% 40% 51% 46% 47% 43% 39% 42% 43%
Asia-Pacific 6% 7% 6% 7% 6% 8% 8% 7% 7%
Continuing operations total100%100%100%100%100%100%100%100%100%

Order book, MEUR31 Mar 202430 Jun 202430 Sep 202431 Mar 202330 Jun 202330 Sep 202331 Dec 2023
Hiab7706766361,1211,007900799

Number of employees at the end of period*31 Mar 202430 Jun 202430 Sep 202431 Mar 202330 Jun 202330 Sep 202331 Dec 2023
Hiab3,8243,8163,8063,8973,9613,9723,877
Corporate administration and support functions462425428590608610600
Continuing operations total4,2864,2414,2344,4874,5694,5824,477

Average number of employees*Q1/24Q1-Q2/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q1-Q2/23Q1-Q3/232023
Hiab3,8123,8143,8063,8773,9143,9293,932
Corporate administration and support functions453461447593598602603
Continuing operations total4,2654,2744,2534,4704,5124,5314,535

*Comparative numbers of employees have been adjusted to reflect estimated continuing operations. Corporate administration and support functions numbers in 2023 include employees who have moved to discontinued operations during 2024.

Capital expenditure, depreciation and amortisation (restated)

Capital expenditure, MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
Owned assets
Intangible assets0.3-0.30.00.00.00.00.00.00.1
Land and buildings0.40.20.40.90.30.10.20.91.6
Machinery and equipment3.93.62.710.24.35.04.25.318.7
Right-of-use assets
Land and buildings4.45.63.813.81.32.82.14.811.0
Machinery and equipment2.52.53.58.53.23.33.63.713.7
Continuing operations total11.511.610.433.49.111.210.114.645.1

Depreciation, amortisation and impairment, MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
Owned assets
Intangible assets1.41.41.44.21.61.51.41.45.8
Land and buildings0.60.60.61.80.50.50.50.52.0
Machinery and equipment2.62.52.57.62.42.42.42.910.1
Right-of-use assets
Land and buildings3.03.13.39.52.92.94.11.811.7
Machinery and equipment2.72.93.08.52.62.62.73.311.2
Continuing operations total10.310.510.831.69.99.811.29.940.8

Statement of income for the discontinued operations (restated)

MEURQ1/24Q2/24Q3/24Q1-Q3/24Q1/23Q2/23Q3/23Q4/232023
Sales641.6608.7202.51,452.8641.9715.2681.9743.32,782.3
Cost of goods sold-490.9-447.1-161.3-1,099.3-500.9-549.6-531.0-575.8-2,157.3
Gross profit150.7161.641.2353.6141.1165.6150.9167.5625.1
Selling and marketing expenses-27.3-29.8-7.0-64.1-27.8-29.3-26.8-31.7-115.6
Research and development expenses-13.8-13.5-2.2-29.5-16.4-14.0-14.3-19.0-63.6
Administration expenses-40.6-43.3-24.2-108.2-43.8-46.4-34.5-53.4-178.2
Restructuring costs-1.5-29.20.4-30.3-3.7-1.8-2.5-6.7-14.8
Other operating income8.115.93.027.09.08.68.98.534.9
Other operating expenses-18.1-26.2-5.7-49.9-8.6-7.90.9-18.6-34.3
Share of associated companies' and joint ventures' net result0.71.51.03.21.72.12.84.511.1
Operating profit58.337.06.5101.851.476.885.351.1264.6
Finance income3.02.5-0.35.21.31.41.61.86.2
Finance expenses-6.1-8.8-1.9-16.8-4.4-7.3-4.9-6.6-23.2
Profit before taxes of the operations transferred to discontinued operations55.230.74.490.348.370.982.146.3247.6
Income taxes-15.8-15.90.7-31.1-9.8-15.5-18.6-8.5-52.4
Profit for the period of the operations transferred to discontinued operations39.414.85.059.238.555.463.537.8195.2
Fair value gain recognised from net assets distributed to the owners-1,112.7-1,112.7-----
Translation differences--73.1--73.1-----
Profit for the period, discontinued operations39.41,054.45.01,098.838.555.463.537.8195.2
Profit for the period attributable to:
Shareholders of the parent company39.41,054.45.01,098.838.555.463.537.8195.2
Earnings per share for profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company:
Basic earnings per share, EUR0.6116.400.0917.100.600.860.980.593.03
Diluted earnings per share, EUR0.6116.360.0717.050.600.860.980.593.02

Attachment

  • Restatement release attachment EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/53d955a9-a650-481b-9c6e-5649072fa129)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.