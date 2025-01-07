Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 7 January 2025, Mike Prentis acquired 5,161 ordinary shares in Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.8535 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mike Prentis 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant a) Name Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc b) LEI 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s) Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2025-01-07 Ordinary shares of 20p each GB00B1FL3C76 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction: Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 3.85 5,161 19,887.91 Aggregated 3.854 5,161 19,887.91

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

7 January 2025