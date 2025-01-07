Dechert LLP: Dechert Advises Metric Capital Partners on €100 Million Investment in Aonic

LONDON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert advised Metric Capital Partners, a leading pan-European private capital investor headquartered in London, on its €100 million investment in Aonic, a fast-growing video gaming and technology group. The investment supports Aonic's ambitions to drive further expansion and innovation within the European gaming sector.

Founded in 2021, Aonic has quickly grown to include 12 businesses which operate across Europe and North America, generating €151 million in LTM revenue as of Q3 2024. This transaction represents one of the largest growth capital investments in the European video gaming industry to date.

The Dechert team that advised Metric Capital Partners included corporate partners Mark Evans and Giovanni Russo; associates Richard Murdoch, James Hutchens, Melissa Ayeltigah, Victor Chatelais, Philipp Schofer, Yasmin Yavari and Jennifer Hill; antitrust partner Michael Okkonen; associate Thirith von Doehren; intellectual property partner Paul Kavanagh; intellectual property counsel Nathan Smith; and associate Anita Hodea.

