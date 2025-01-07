WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With imports surging by more than exports, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit widened roughly in line with economist estimates in the month of November.The Commerce Department the trade deficit increased to $78.2 billion in November from a revised $73.6 billion in October.Economists had expected the trade deficit to climb to $78.0 billion from the $73.8 billion originally reported for the previous month.The wider trade deficit came as the value of imports shot up by 3.4 percent to $351.6 billion, while the value of exports jumped by 2.7 percent to $273.4 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX