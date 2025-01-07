Anzeige
07.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
Precisely Promotes Eric Willcox to Chief Revenue Officer

Seasoned leader to advance data integrity excellence and champion customer success as company momentum continues to build

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced the promotion of Eric Willcox to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Eric will oversee the company's go-to-market strategy, sales performance, client satisfaction, and overall operations of the global sales, channel partner, and customer success organizations. As CRO, Eric will play a key role in empowering customers around the world to build accurate, consistent, and contextual data to deliver trusted outcomes.

Precisely Logo

Eric's promotion comes at a time of great momentum for Precisely, following a series of powerful advancements in the Precisely Data Integrity Suite and recognition from prominent industry analysts including IDC and Aspire.

"Eric has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead with a customer-centric mindset and operational excellence," said Josh Rogers, CEO at Precisely. "His extensive track record of building and inspiring teams, coupled with his strategic approach to aligning customer satisfaction with business growth, makes him uniquely qualified to drive our go-to-market strategy. I am confident Eric will continue to elevate our global operations as we accelerate our leadership in data integrity."

With more than two decades of experience at leading organizations like SAP and IBM, Eric joined Precisely as SVP of Sales, Americas. During his time in the role, he pioneered a customer-first approach, combining strategic market insights with a deep understanding of client needs to deliver long-term value.

"Trusted data has never been more critical to fueling business success and enabling timely, confident decisions - it's the foundation for transformative initiatives like AI, automation, and advanced analytics," said Willcox. "Data integrity is where the journey to trusted data begins, and Precisely is the undisputed leader in this space with decades of expertise spanning software, data, and strategy services. I'm thrilled to lead a world-class revenue organization and deepen our partnership with customers, contributing to their ongoing success."

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and strategy services to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408758/4723207/Precisely_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/precisely-promotes-eric-willcox-to-chief-revenue-officer-302343754.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
